H&M at Scottsdale Fashion Square reopening this weekend after renovation

Mar 14, 2024, 4:25 AM

(File photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images for H&M)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — The H&M at Scottsdale Fashion Square will throw a grand reopening event this Saturday.

A company announcement said the newly renovated location has a new interior. It has clothes for woman and men as well as children. There is also a separate “store within a store” section exclusively for accessories.

Most of all, though, the new H&M at the Scottsdale Fashion Square will offer improved service features, the company said.

Shoppers can pick up online orders at lockers, saving time as they expand their clothing collections.

Potential freebies at H&M at Scottsdale Fashion Square

The location will offer visitors who take part in the grand opening the chance to win a free gift card.

The fashion brand will celebrate the grand reopening of its location at 7014 E. Camelback Road this Saturday.

The shop will offer the first 100 shoppers in line an H&M gift card.

It’s not clear how much the card will be worth, however. A news release said the cards are valued between $5 and $100. Whether this means some cards will be worth more than others was unclear.

The grand opening will begin at 12 p.m. The location’s regular store hours will be Mondays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

