Glendale PD arrest man who tried to kidnap a 14-year-old, they say...

PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department on Wednesday said they arrested a man who tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl last week.

Authorities charged Timothy Tan Guan, 28, with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment. He has a criminal history involving other juveniles, police said.

Guan approached the victim as she walked home from school at around 1 p.m., police said. He first approached her while she walked in the intersection of 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way.

Video footage the Glendale PD shared on Wednesday showed a light-colored vehicle pulling up to the girl and Guan stepping out of the front passenger’s seat.

“Immediately, she began to sense danger,” Glendale police officer Moroni Mendez said during a news conference. “She started fearing for her life.”

The victim ran to a nearby neighborhood and asked a man walking his dog for help, police said. The two contacted Glendale PD at around 1:30 p.m.

Police officers then responded to the area of 87th Avenue and Solano Drive to speak to the victim. Officers then canvassed the area for video clips from neighbors and traffic cameras.

Mendez praised the victim for being aware of her surroundings.

“We want to commend her and congratulate her for doing such a phenomenal job and doing exactly everything she was supposed to,” Mendez said.

