Suspect arrested in hit-and-run collision that killed 2 teens in Glendale

Mar 11, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:21 pm

Dieudonne Ushindi, 20, is accused in a Glendale hit-and-run crash that killed two on March 9, 2024.

(MCSO Mugshot)

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested in connection with a Glendale hit-and-run over the weekend that killed two people, authorities said Monday.

Officers were called to the intersection of 51st and Glendale avenues around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for a five-car collision, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.

Tyler Hugon and Tess Collins, both 18 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third victim was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The suspect in the collision, 20-year-old Dieudonne Ushindi, fled from the scene on foot and was later arrested at his residence, police said.

How did the fatal Glendale crash occur?

Ushindi was accused of being involved in a collision near 48th and Glendale avenues immediately prior to the fatal incident.

He then sped westbound on Glendale Avenue and rear ended the vehicle occupied by Hugon and Collins, causing a chain reaction crash with three more vehicles, police said.

Ushindi left the scene on foot, but was easily identified as the driver since the car he left at the crash was registered in his name.

He faces endangerment and hit-and-run charges.

It is currently unknown whether intoxication played a role in the collisions.

