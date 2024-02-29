Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect claims self-defense after deadly shooting at Phoenix motel

Feb 29, 2024, 12:06 PM

The view of a Phoenix police cruiser with yellow crime scene tape over the rear panel...

A suspect claimed self-defense after an altercation escalated into a deadly shooting at a Phoenix motel on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was shot and killed during an altercation at a motel near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

A man who claimed self-defense was detained and released after the shooting, but he could still face charges later, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call near 24th and Jefferson streets around 6:15 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Zykel-Amani Woodard, 23, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

A suspect, who left on foot after the shooting, was located nearby and detained, police said.

RELATED STORIES

“Detectives learned both men were involved in a verbal argument prior to the shooting,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release Thursday.

“The suspect shot Woodard and left before police arrived. The suspect participated in an interview and provided a self-defense claim.”

A decision on whether to file charges will be made after the investigation has been completed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico on Jan. 23, ...

KTAR.com

Arizona man indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico

An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

45 minutes ago

A still from surveillance video shows a possible abduction at a Buckeye, Arizona, gas station on Fe...

KTAR.com

Buckeye police investigating possible assault, abduction caught on surveillance video

Buckeye police are investigating a possible assault and abduction related to an incident caught on video by a gas station surveillance camera last week.

3 hours ago

Aerial view of Rinchem's new warehouse in Surprise, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Chemical supply chain company Rinchem opens custom-built hazmat warehouse in Surprise

Rinchem, a global chemical supply chain management company, expanded its Arizona presence by opening a custom-built hazmat warehouse in the West Valley.

4 hours ago

Gustin Ray Woodman, seen in an undated Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentr...

Kevin Stone

Convicted killer sentenced to death in 2014 Glendale murder case

A defendant convicted of fatally shooting a 72-year-old man in Glendale 10 years ago has been sentenced to death.

5 hours ago

Barb wire underneath a sunny sky...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to bring cocaine into the US

An Arizona man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for attempting to traffic nearly 50 pounds of cocaine into the United States.

6 hours ago

Interstate 17 traffic building up due to closure....

KTAR.com

Northbound Interstate 17 temporarily closed in south Phoenix after fatal crash

Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in south Phoenix following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said Thursday morning.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Suspect claims self-defense after deadly shooting at Phoenix motel