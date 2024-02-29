PHOENIX – A man was shot and killed during an altercation at a motel near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

A man who claimed self-defense was detained and released after the shooting, but he could still face charges later, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call near 24th and Jefferson streets around 6:15 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Zykel-Amani Woodard, 23, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

A suspect, who left on foot after the shooting, was located nearby and detained, police said.

“Detectives learned both men were involved in a verbal argument prior to the shooting,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release Thursday.

“The suspect shot Woodard and left before police arrived. The suspect participated in an interview and provided a self-defense claim.”

A decision on whether to file charges will be made after the investigation has been completed.

