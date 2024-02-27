Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Planatome, a Phoenix-based surgical blade maker, plans to double size of workforce

Feb 27, 2024, 10:00 AM

A gloved hand holds a Planatome surgical blade...

Planatome, a medical device company that makes advanced surgical blades, announced plans on Feb. 27, 2024, to double its Phoenix workforce. (Planatome Photo)

(Planatome Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Phoenix-based medical device company announced plans Tuesday to expand its Arizona operations.

Planatome, which makes advanced surgical blades designed to reduce trauma, said it aims to find a new manufacturing plant and to double its workforce over the next five years.

The Arizona Commerce Authority is supporting the expansion through its Arizona Manufacturing Extension Partnership program.

“This investment demonstrates that Arizona supports businesses and innovation,” Tim Tobin, Planatome CEO, said in a press release. “Planatome is growing rapidly, and we are expanding the reach of our surgical blades into new practice fields. We are committed to growing our business operations here and a long productive relationship with the state.”

Planatome was founded in 2017 by medical device and semiconductor industry leaders. In October 2023, the company closed a $5 million Series A equity investment round and secured an additional $1 million venture debt commitment.

How are Planatome’s surgical blades innovative?

Planatome’s surgical blades, which are created with atomic-level polishing techniques from the semiconductor industry, are approved in the United States and South Korea.

“The blades are a major innovation in surgery,” Dr. Anthony Admire of Admire Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale said in the release. “Planatome reduces scarring at the time of incision with a smooth cut and clean margins with no rough edges. This ability to control scarring at the start of the procedure rather than postoperatively is a great innovation in my practice.”

The company is looking into ways the technology can be used to in other medical devices, such as surgical scissors, laparoscopic tools and robotic implements.

“Planatome’s manufacturing facility will highlight Arizona’s impressive reputation for emerging technologies and innovation,” Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority president and CEO, said in the release. “With the planned facility, Planatome will join a growing list of manufacturers making products here in Arizona, adding to our vibrant medical and biotech industry.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

