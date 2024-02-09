3 Paradise Valley schools to close as enrollment numbers decline

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — The Paradise Valley Unified School Board has voted to close three schools at the end of the school year as enrollment numbers decline.

The schools impacted are Sunset Canyon Elementary, Desert Springs Prep Elementary, and Vista Verde Middle School. The closures of those schools are effective July 1, 2024.

All of the board members who voted yes to closing the schools said this was not an easy decision for them, however, they needed to be fiscally responsible.

“In the end, they’re buildings. Some people say, ‘Well it’s not a building.’ It’s just a building,” said board member Tony Pantera.

To that, the audience responded by saying, “It’s a community,” and showed their disappointment and disagreement.

“The community can exist anywhere,” Pantera responded.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

