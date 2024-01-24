PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a truck making a left turn at an intersection in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call just after 1 p.m. at Indian School Road and 24th Street, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 31-year-old Alexander Thompson was found suffering from serious injuries, police said. Thompson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives determined Thompson was driving east on Indian School Road when he crashed with the truck making a left turn at 24th Street.

The man driving the truck stayed at the scene, and no signs of intoxication were displayed, police said.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

No other details were made available.

