PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Monday morning after a hit-and-run in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 23-year-old Summer Olheiser was in the roadway with serious injuries, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The injuries suffered by Olheiser were consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

Further information regarding the crash is part of the ongoing investigation.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

