Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix roadway
Jan 23, 2024, 6:18 AM
(Phoenix Police Department Photo/via Facebook)
PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Monday morning after a hit-and-run in Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call about an injured person near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.
When they arrived, 23-year-old Summer Olheiser was in the roadway with serious injuries, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The injuries suffered by Olheiser were consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.
Further information regarding the crash is part of the ongoing investigation.
