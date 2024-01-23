Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix roadway

Jan 23, 2024, 6:18 AM

woman dead after west Phoenix collision...

A 23-year-old woman died Monday morning after a fatal hit-and-run in west Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department Photo/via Facebook)

(Phoenix Police Department Photo/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Monday morning after a hit-and-run in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 23-year-old Summer Olheiser was in the roadway with serious injuries, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The injuries suffered by Olheiser were consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Further information regarding the crash is part of the ongoing investigation.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
 
Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Sky Harbor ups international ties with new non-stop route to Europe

Sky Harbor International Airport will offer non-stop flights between Phoenix and Paris, France in May, officials announced Monday.

2 hours ago

Auto thefts in Arizona dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona auto thefts dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say

A Monday announcement from the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions said auto thefts in Arizona fell by 6.6% in 2023.

2 hours ago

The Doobie Brothers tour coming to Phoenix in June 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

The Doobie Brothers tour coming to Phoenix in June

Rock n' roll band The Doobie Brothers will visit Phoenix this summer for their 2024 tour, according to a Monday announcement.

2 hours ago

Scottsdale Resort & Spa opens four new dining options including The Madam. (The Madam Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Scottsdale Resort & Spa welcomes 4 new dining options following renovations

After months of nearly $40 million in property-wide renovations, the Scottsdale Resort & Spa has officially welcomed four new dining options.

2 hours ago

Joe Rim was arrested for a second time after he allegedly shot and killed a n 18-year-old from Mesa...

KTAR.com

Gilbert man rearrested in 2022 fatal shooting of Mesa teen

A suspect was arrested a second time for his alleged involvement in a 2022 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa.

10 hours ago

Arizona's Sonoran Desert monument could see less target shooting...

Associated Press

Feds look to drastically cut recreational target shooting within Arizona’s Sonoran Desert monument

Federal officials want to drastically cut recreational target shooting within Arizona's Sonoran Desert monument.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix roadway