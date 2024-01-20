PHOENIX — Detectives are working to determine what happened to a woman who died after getting stabbed in west Phoenix early Friday.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 2 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a woman, whose name was not released, with at least one stab wound, police said. The victim died after being taken to a hospital.

Detectives have been assigned to the case and are seeking the public’s help with the investigation.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Callers can remain anonymous. A tip that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

