ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 19-21

Jan 21, 2024, 8:00 PM

(KTAR collage)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend, highlighted by more rainy weather.

Sale of 1-acre lot in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood breaks record — again

A California investor, under the moniker Mason 5 LLC, flipped a piece of land in Arcadia from $4.75 million in 2022 to a selling price of $5.2 million.

Though the buyer was never identified, their representative Robert Joffe said, “In the meantime, they found another home they purchased and fell in love with that.”

Mesa police arrest 2 accused of stealing vehicle at gunpoint

Two people in their 20s worked together to steal a car from a mother and a daughter at a Wells Fargo, the Mesa Police Department alleged.

Police caught one of the suspects while checking in with his parole officer after tracking down a phone number to the stolen vehicle left at a hospital. The other was found shortly after.

Metro Phoenix weather expected to shift from pleasant to rainy, cool over weekend

The forecast coming into the weekend called for two rounds of rain, and Phoenix felt the first on Sunday.

The second round could bring even more rain, but the system should be wrapped up by Tuesday night for Valley residents.

2 people killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in south Chandler

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in south Chandler on Thursday night.

The two who died were pronounced dead on the scene while the third person involved was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport the only metro Phoenix freeway to have weekend closure

Though a couple Phoenix freeways ended up seeing closures due to vehicle fires or crashes, only one was a planned closure.

This closure included a stretch near Sky Harbor Airport, and Monday will see another Sky Harbor-related closure with the Loop 202’s airport exit being closed for work.

Arizona News

Gene White was last seen in Chandler traveling toward a Home Depot. (DPS photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Chandler man with health risks

The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a Chandler man with early signs of age-related memory issues.

2 hours ago

(Gilbert Police Department File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police shooting leaves 1 dead on Sunday in Gilbert

An officer shot and killed an armed man with a ballistic vest on Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

3 hours ago

Joseph Gomez Silvas was reported missing by Gilbert PD on Sunday. (@GilbertPolice/X photo)...

KTAR.com

35-year-old Gilbert man with health problems reported missing

A Gilbert man with mobility and cognitive issues was reported missing, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

4 hours ago

A 300-megawatt solar field planned for construction in Flagstaff will help provide electricity to c...

Tom Kuebel

Tempe City Council approves partnership with SRP to increase renewable energy use

The Tempe City Council voted to approve a partnership with SRP that will increase its renewable energy usage from 35% to 52% by 2026.

5 hours ago

Southbound lanes of the SR-51 are closed near Cactus Road due to a crash. (ADOT cams)...

KTAR.com

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 near Cactus Road reopen in Phoenix after closure due to crash

State Route 51 was closed for southbound traffic near Cactus Road in Phoenix from about 5:30 to 6:30 on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Phoenix received first wave of rain on Sunday. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera...

KTAR.com

Weekend showers in Phoenix expected to continue into the week

The Valley received a little more rain than was anticipated over the weekend, and the early part of the week could be even wetter.

6 hours ago

