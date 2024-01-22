PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend, highlighted by more rainy weather.

A California investor, under the moniker Mason 5 LLC, flipped a piece of land in Arcadia from $4.75 million in 2022 to a selling price of $5.2 million.

Though the buyer was never identified, their representative Robert Joffe said, “In the meantime, they found another home they purchased and fell in love with that.”

Two people in their 20s worked together to steal a car from a mother and a daughter at a Wells Fargo, the Mesa Police Department alleged.

Police caught one of the suspects while checking in with his parole officer after tracking down a phone number to the stolen vehicle left at a hospital. The other was found shortly after.

The forecast coming into the weekend called for two rounds of rain, and Phoenix felt the first on Sunday.

The second round could bring even more rain, but the system should be wrapped up by Tuesday night for Valley residents.

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in south Chandler on Thursday night.

The two who died were pronounced dead on the scene while the third person involved was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Though a couple Phoenix freeways ended up seeing closures due to vehicle fires or crashes, only one was a planned closure.

This closure included a stretch near Sky Harbor Airport, and Monday will see another Sky Harbor-related closure with the Loop 202’s airport exit being closed for work.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.