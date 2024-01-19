PHOENIX — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in south Chandler on Thursday night, authorities said.

Deputies responded a crash report near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.

The names of the victims were not released.

“It is unknown at this time if speed and or impairment are factors of this incident,” Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in an email Friday morning.

Detectives from MCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.

