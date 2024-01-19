Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 people killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in south Chandler

Jan 19, 2024, 9:00 AM

Blurry file photo of an ambulance with lights on...

Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road in Chandler, Arizona, on Thursday night, Jan. 18, 2024. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in south Chandler on Thursday night, authorities said.

Deputies responded a crash report near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.

The names of the victims were not released.

RELATED STORIES

“It is unknown at this time if speed and or impairment are factors of this incident,” Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in an email Friday morning.

Detectives from MCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of gray clouds that look like they could drop rain...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix weather expected to shift from pleasant to rainy, cool over weekend

After a pleasant start to the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures into metro Phoenix.

5 minutes ago

Mugshot of drive-by shooting suspect Aly Faysaly in a split panel photo with a Phoenix police suv...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after man injured in drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

A suspect is in custody after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

1 hour ago

Police vehicle at scene of shooting at Tanger Outlets mall in Glendale, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Teen sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for 2022 shootout at Tanger Outlets in Glendale

A teenager was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for his role in a 2022 shootout at a West Valley mall that wounded multiple people.

2 hours ago

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 near State Route 347 south of metro Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Collision near Interstate 10 ties up traffic in south Valley during morning commute

A crash on State Route 347 near Interstate 10 tied up traffic in the south Valley during the morning commute Friday.

4 hours ago

Vandalism damage cost Scottsdale charter school $40K police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale police arrest 2 boys accused of vandalizing charter school

Police arrested two minors for causing over $40,000 in vandalism damage earlier in the week at a charter school in Scottsdale, authorities said Thursday.

6 hours ago

Sen. Jake Hoffman chairs a Senate Government Committee of Reference hearing on Jan. 17, 2024....

Kevin Stone

State Senate committee puts embattled Arizona Commerce Authority in limbo

The future of the embattled Arizona Commerce Authority is up in the air after a state Senate committee declined to recommend a continuation.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

2 people killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in south Chandler