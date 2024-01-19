Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Metro Phoenix weather expected to shift from pleasant to rainy, cool over weekend

Jan 19, 2024, 12:00 PM

Stock image of gray clouds that look like they could drop rain...

Rain is in the metro Phoenix forecast for the third weekend of January 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — After a pleasant start to the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures into metro Phoenix.

The Valley forecast for Friday and Saturday calls for highs in the lower 70s, with some clouds.

But conditions are expected to shift overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

“We’re looking at potentially two rounds of rain as we head into the latter portions of this weekend and early into next week,” Ryan Worley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

How much rain is in the Valley forecast?

The first round is expected to linger throughout Sunday and bring anywhere from 0.1 to 0.2 inches of precipitation and mostly cloudy skies to the area. A second dose of showers is likely from midday Monday through Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

“That second round looks like it could be a bit heavier, with anywhere maybe from a quarter up to a half-an-inch of rain,” Worley said.

The rainy stretch will be accompanied by below-normal temperatures.

“We’re going to be diving back into the 60s … as we head into Sunday and through at least the first portion of next week, maybe even into the latter portions of next week,” Worley said.

How much rain has fallen in Phoenix in 2024?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, has received 0.03 inches of rain so far this month.

“Some areas north of here did see a little more rain about a week-and-a-half ago than what Sky Harbor is seeing, but just for the airport, in general, we’re behind so far,” Worley said.

The normal amount for the first 18 days of January is 0.54 inches. The gap could be closed if the upcoming system produces rainfall totals on the high end of projections.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Metro Phoenix weather expected to shift from pleasant to rainy, cool over weekend