PHOENIX — After a pleasant start to the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures into metro Phoenix.

The Valley forecast for Friday and Saturday calls for highs in the lower 70s, with some clouds.

But conditions are expected to shift overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

“We’re looking at potentially two rounds of rain as we head into the latter portions of this weekend and early into next week,” Ryan Worley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

How much rain is in the Valley forecast?

The first round is expected to linger throughout Sunday and bring anywhere from 0.1 to 0.2 inches of precipitation and mostly cloudy skies to the area. A second dose of showers is likely from midday Monday through Tuesday.

Multiple rounds of rain are in store for the Desert Southwest as we head into the latter portion of this weekend and into the start of next week. Totals will likely continue to shift slightly over the next few days, so don't forget to check back in with us! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/iln8gwfvjf — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 19, 2024

“That second round looks like it could be a bit heavier, with anywhere maybe from a quarter up to a half-an-inch of rain,” Worley said.

The rainy stretch will be accompanied by below-normal temperatures.

“We’re going to be diving back into the 60s … as we head into Sunday and through at least the first portion of next week, maybe even into the latter portions of next week,” Worley said.

How much rain has fallen in Phoenix in 2024?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, has received 0.03 inches of rain so far this month.

“Some areas north of here did see a little more rain about a week-and-a-half ago than what Sky Harbor is seeing, but just for the airport, in general, we’re behind so far,” Worley said.

The normal amount for the first 18 days of January is 0.54 inches. The gap could be closed if the upcoming system produces rainfall totals on the high end of projections.

