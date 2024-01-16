AZGOP Freedom Fest 2024 to host former President Donald Trump...

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump will come to Arizona for the AZGOP Freedom Fest next week, officials announced Monday.

The Arizona Republican Party said Trump will be the Jan. 26 event’s special speaker.

The AZGOP Freedom Fest of 2024 next Friday will be at Dream City Church, which is located at 13613 N. Cave Creek Road.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 We are pleased to announce that President @realDonaldTrump is coming to Arizona for the @AZGOP Freedom Fest! We hope you will join us! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Details⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sFausXnUAN — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) January 15, 2024

There will be food trucks and festivities starting at 4 p.m. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

The AZGOP hasn’t said when tickets will be available for purchase, but monthly contributors will get an exclusive ticket sale link a day in advance.

There are only 4,000 seats available, so people who want to watch Trump speak will have to keep an eye out for news of when tickets will go on sale.

Here’s where the event will be held:

