Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former President Donald Trump to visit Arizona for GOP event next week

Jan 15, 2024, 8:00 PM

AZGOP Freedom Fest 2024 to host former President Donald Trump...

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump will come to Arizona for the AZGOP Freedom Fest next week, officials announced Monday.

The Arizona Republican Party said Trump will be the Jan. 26 event’s special speaker.

The AZGOP Freedom Fest of 2024 next Friday will be at Dream City Church, which is located at 13613 N. Cave Creek Road.

There will be food trucks and festivities starting at 4 p.m. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

The AZGOP hasn’t said when tickets will be available for purchase, but monthly contributors will get an exclusive ticket sale link a day in advance.

There are only 4,000 seats available, so people who want to watch Trump speak will have to keep an eye out for news of when tickets will go on sale.

Here’s where the event will be held:

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

BASIS Scottsdale: 20 windows shattered at charter school...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vandal shattered 30 windows in Scottsdale charter school, police say

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a vandalism that left 20 of BASIS Scottsdale's windows shattered on Sunday.

4 hours ago

Gilbert car crash sends child to hospital, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Child hospitalized after car crash in Gilbert

A child has been hospitalized after a Gilbert car crash, police say. The crash took place near Lindsay and Elliot roads.

7 hours ago

Weekend wrap-up: Arizona's biggest news stories from Jan. 12-14...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 12-14

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news over the weekend, including Gilbert Goons breakthroughs and traffic.

8 hours ago

(Twitter photo/@ArizonaDOT)...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 partially reopens after closure south of the Valley near Sacaton

Officials partially reopened westbound Interstate 10 after a multi-car crash involving one that appears to be a type of recreational vehicle.

10 hours ago

(YouTube screenshot/City of Chandler, AZ (Official))...

KTAR.com

Preston Lord’s stepmother delivers impassioned speech to Chandler City Council

The stepmother of Preston Lord delivered an impassioned speech to the Chandler City Council, pleading for action to prevent further attacks on East Valley teenagers.

11 hours ago

Signs like the one above will no longer be allowed due to a ban implemented by the U.S. Federal Hig...

Associated Press

Federal Highway Administration bans funny, creative messages on signs

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration banned funny messages on overhead electric freeway signs.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Former President Donald Trump to visit Arizona for GOP event next week