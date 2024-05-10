PHOENIX — The Mother’s Day forecast for metro Phoenix calls for temperatures in the upper 90s as the area experiences a warming trend.

“Highs this weekend will easily be in the middle to upper 90s, but could be flirting with that 100-degree temperature [mark] again on Monday,” Mark O’Malley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

Phoenix hit 100 degrees for the first time this year on April 21 and reached 102 the next day, but temperatures have peaked in the 80s and 90s since then.

Temperatures will continue to warm through this Mother's Day weekend. If planning outdoor activities during the afternoon hours, please don't forget the sunscreen and extra water. #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/yYOLr4Okt9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 10, 2024

Valley highs are expected to be in the low 90s Friday and Saturday before things warm up, which is typical for this time of year.

Phoenix Mother’s Day forecast: Not as hot as last year

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be a bit cooler in Phoenix than it was last year, when the high was 101 degrees.

Monday is on track to be the hottest day of upcoming stretch, but temperatures will remain in the upper 90s throughout next week.

“We will typically see 100s by this time of year fairly regularly. And, in fact, the record highs for this time of year are right up near 110 degrees, so it could be much worse,” O’Malley said.

