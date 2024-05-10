A target trial date has been set as six of the seven suspects in the Preston Lord case appeared in court. Talyn Vigil, who bonded out last month, appeared virtually. All seven are accused of first-degree murder in the death of Preston Lord.

Defense attorneys said there is a large amount of discovery, some said they received hundreds of videos within the last few days.

A target trial date of July 2025 was set, but defense attorneys still expressed concern. It’s likely there will be more delays.

An original trial date had been previously scheduled for November 2024, though the judge called that “unrealistic.”

Inside court, the judge thanked Preston Lord’s family for coming. Preston’s dad and stepmom walked out with their attorney and prosecutors.

“Today seeing their faces in person, makes it real and solidified this nightmare is our reality,” said Preston’s aunt, Melissa Lord in a statement shared with ABC15.

