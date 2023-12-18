PHOENIX — Three people were killed in a crash on the Interstate 10 in the far West Valley on Sunday, four teens were injured in a Phoenix multi-vehicle crash and a man was arrested for murdering a woman near Sky Harbor Airport.

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopened Sunday morning in the far West Valley after it was temporarily closed due to a fatal crash.

The closure went into effect at about 5 a.m. and was lifted around 10:35 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. It was at milepost 69, before Tonopah.

According to ABC15, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were airlifted to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Friday afternoon that left multiple teenagers with serious injuries.

According to police, officers responded to a collision between a van and a car near 19th Avenue and Pima Street around 4 p.m.

Four teenagers who were in the car at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Phoenix police detectives arrested 34-year-old Gary Parchinog for a murder just west of Sky Harbor that happened Thursday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting near Buckeye Road and Seventh Street.

When officers arrived, they located 26-year-old Edith Rivas, who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The City of Phoenix announced on Wednesday it will receive $24,962,745 from the United States Department of Transportation for the ReVISIONing Indian School Road project.

Those monies will go toward improving intersections and pedestrian infrastructure along Indian School Road between 39th and 91st avenues.

“It’s a sad fact that the Valley has some of the most dangerous roads in the nation, especially for pelogindestrians. That’s why I’ve consistently fought to make our streets safer,” Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ-03) said in a press release.

The northbound lanes of State Route 87 have now reopened in Mesa on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure, which lasted until just before 7 p.m., was due to a crash at milepost 184, east of Gilbert Road.

The left southbound lane also was closed until around 5 p.m., according to ADOT.

