ARIZONA NEWS

Nearly $25 million secured to improve safety conditions of Indian School Road

Dec 16, 2023, 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

The light rail station at Central Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix. (Photo: Google Maps)...

The light rail station at Central Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix. (Photo: Google Maps)

(Photo: Google Maps)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix announced on Wednesday it will receive $24,962,745 from the United States Department of Transportation for the ReVISIONing Indian School Road project.

Those monies will go toward improving intersections and pedestrian infrastructure along Indian School Road between 39th and 91st avenues.

“It’s a sad fact that the Valley has some of the most dangerous roads in the nation, especially for pedestrians. That’s why I’ve consistently fought to make our streets safer,” Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ-03) said in a press release. “These dollars I helped secure will save lives and help Arizonans get where they need to go safely.”

In the corridor where the work will be done, 39 fatal accidents and 85 serious-injury accidents occurred between 2017 and 2021, according to a release. Of the 39 fatalities, 48% involved pedestrians either walking or biking and 52% happened when it was dark, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The money will go to installing sidewalks, pedestrian beacons and improving crossings and lighting.

