4 teenagers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Friday afternoon that left multiple teenagers with serious injuries.

According to police, officers responded to a collision between a van and a car near 19th Avenue and Pima Street around 4 p.m.

Four teenagers who were in the car at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Two adults and four juveniles were in the van. All of them were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the van was traveling east on Pima Street and the car was going south on 19th Avenue when they collided.

There were no signs of impairment for the driver of the van. Impairment is unknown for the driver of the car.

