Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman with dementia
Dec 9, 2023, 8:30 AM
(Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety.)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman with dementia last seen on Friday, authorities said.
Leslie Kerekes stands 5 feet tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Kerekes was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in Golden Shores, a community in northwest Arizona between Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.
She was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, pink T-shirt, blue jeans and white flip flops.
Kerekes is believed to be traveling in a black 2010 Ford Taurus with Arizona license plate NRA5HC.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was asked to call 911.
