ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for murder of woman near Sky Harbor Airport

Dec 15, 2023, 9:57 PM

A man was arrested for a Thursday murder near Sky Harbor Airport.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix police detectives arrested 34-year-old Gary Parchinog for a murder just west of Sky Harbor that happened Thursday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting near Buckeye Road and Seventh Street.

When officers arrived, they located 26-year-old Edith Rivas, who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

After investigating, police determined Parchinog was behind the shooting, and they detained him. He was later booked into Maricopa County Jail.

