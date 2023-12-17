Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound I-10 reopens in far West Valley after 3 killed in early morning crash

Dec 17, 2023, 7:43 AM | Updated: 10:43 am

West- and East-bound I-10 signage....

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopened Sunday morning, Dec. 17, 2023, in the far West Valley after it was temporarily closed due to a fatal crash. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 reopened Sunday morning in the far West Valley after it was temporarily closed due to a fatal crash.

The closure went into effect at about 5 a.m. and was lifted around 10:35 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

It was at milepost 69, before Tonopah, ADOT said.

According to ABC15, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were airlifted to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

DPS officials reportedly said an SUV was speeding on the I-10 when it hit a disabled truck and two people standing nearby.

