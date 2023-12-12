Suspect arrested on first-degree murder charge in Goodyear road rage shooting
Dec 11, 2023, 8:00 PM
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a road rage shooting in Goodyear, authorities said Monday.
Rael Croft, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Eric Manson at a QuikTrip convenience store on the morning of Dec. 2, according to the Goodyear Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street around 10:15 a.m. and found Manson wounded, police said.
He died after being taken to the hospital.
Police said they believed the shooting occurred following a road rage incident.
No other information was available.
