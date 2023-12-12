PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a road rage shooting in Goodyear, authorities said Monday.

Rael Croft, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Eric Manson at a QuikTrip convenience store on the morning of Dec. 2, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street around 10:15 a.m. and found Manson wounded, police said.

He died after being taken to the hospital.

Police said they believed the shooting occurred following a road rage incident.

No other information was available.

