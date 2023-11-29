PHOENIX — A teenage suspect is in custody after a teenager was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a call about shots fired around 5:10 p.m. near Ocotillo and Gantzel roads, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

An investigation determined the suspect and Jenkins were in a verbal altercation when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other in the neck, Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video.

Footage from an amazon delivery truck helped detectives identify the suspect vehicle, and the suspect was tracked to a nearby residence, Lamb said.

Detectives interviewed those present in the suspect vehicle, and more time is required to determine if they are suspects or witnesses.

No additional information was available.

