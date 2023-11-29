Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Teen fatally shot in San Tan Valley neighborhood; teenage suspect arrested

Nov 29, 2023, 6:47 AM | Updated: 7:28 am

patrol vehicle in San Tan Valley nieghborhood...

A suspect is in custody after a teenager was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley neighborhood Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook File Photo/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A teenage suspect is in custody after a teenager was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a call about shots fired around 5:10 p.m. near Ocotillo and Gantzel roads, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

An investigation determined the suspect and Jenkins were in a verbal altercation when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other in the neck, Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video.

RELATED STORIES

Footage from an amazon delivery truck helped detectives identify the suspect vehicle, and the suspect was tracked to a nearby residence, Lamb said.

Detectives interviewed those present in the suspect vehicle, and more time is required to determine if they are suspects or witnesses.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center, Phoenix...

Balin Overstolz McNair

1st permanent Holocaust museum to be built in Phoenix

The Arizona Jewish Historical Society on Tuesday announced plans to build the first permanent Holocaust education center in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs a petition that would expand abortion rights in the state if on the ...

Heidi Hommel

Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs abortion rights petition, reaffirms desire for more access

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to see abortion rights enshrined in the state constitution, but took a ceremonial step Tuesday in making sure the issue was on the ballot next year.

3 hours ago

Construction of the Manzana mixed-use project in Phoenix is expected to start in early 2025....

Kevin Stone

Manzana, an eye-catching mixed-use project, coming to Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row

An eye-catching mixed-use project called Manzana is coming to the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix.

3 hours ago

A selection of Frito-Lay products. The snack food giant signed a 10-year lease on a facility in Gil...

Kevin Stone

Companies building Frito-Lay facility in Gilbert get $12M construction loan

The companies developing a shipping and distribution center for Frito-Lay in Gilbert have obtained a $12 million construction loan.

3 hours ago

Stock image of police tape and file photo of a Glendale, Arizona, police department cruiser....

KTAR.com

2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds after domestic dispute, police standoff in Glendale

One victim and one suspect were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a domestic dispute and police standoff in Glendale.

9 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Tempe Festival of the Arts returning this weekend to Mill Avenue

A decades-long tradition is returning to Tempe this weekend to bring together the community, art and food.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Teen fatally shot in San Tan Valley neighborhood; teenage suspect arrested