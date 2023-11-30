PHOENIX — A third suspect was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens at a Casa Grande house party over the weekend, authorities said.

Jesiah Amaru Street, 18, was charged with one count of second-degree murder after he turned himself in to the Casa Grande Public Safety Facility around 7 p.m., according to the Casa Grande Police Department.

Two teenage boys, a 16-year-old from Casa Grande and a 17-year-old from Coolidge, were previously arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of Stephens and the non-fatal shooting of another 17-year-old girl at the party.

Charges for all three suspects will be submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

More arrests are expected soon, police said.

Tips and information can be submitted to Silent Witness or by calling 520-836-2100.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Nov. 28, 2023.

