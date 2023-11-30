Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3rd suspect arrested in connection to murder of teen at Casa Grande house party

Nov 30, 2023, 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:45 am

mugshot of Street after he turned himself in at the Casa Grande facility and image of teenage Haile...

Jesiah Amaru Street, left, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in connection to the death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens, right, at a weekend house party in Casa Grande. (Facebook photos/Casa Grande Police Department, Cougar Spiritline)

(Facebook photos/Casa Grande Police Department, Cougar Spiritline)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A third suspect was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens at a Casa Grande house party over the weekend, authorities said.

Jesiah Amaru Street, 18, was charged with one count of second-degree murder after he turned himself in to the Casa Grande Public Safety Facility around 7 p.m., according to the Casa Grande Police Department.

Two teenage boys, a 16-year-old from Casa Grande and a 17-year-old from Coolidge, were previously arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of Stephens and the non-fatal shooting of another 17-year-old girl at the party.

Charges for all three suspects will be submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

RELATED STORIES

More arrests are expected soon, police said.

Tips and information can be submitted to Silent Witness or by calling 520-836-2100.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Nov. 28, 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The mugshot taken of Lori Vallow Daybell when she was booked into a Phoenix jail on Thursday, Nov. ...

Kevin Stone

‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Phoenix jail after extradition from Idaho

Lori Vallow Daybell, the infamous “Doomsday Mom,” was booked into a Phoenix jail on Thursday after being extradited from Idaho.

2 hours ago

US struggles to provide adequate housing and services...

Associated Press

Study says the US is ill-prepared to ensure housing for the growing number of older people

The United States is ill-prepared to ensure housing and care for the growing ranks of America's older people.

4 hours ago

cables on the floor...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona AG Mayes launches investigation into lead-covered cables

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the launch of an investigation into possible lead-covered cables across the state.

6 hours ago

Rendering of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills....

Kevin Stone

International Dark Sky Discovery Center sets March 2024 groundbreaking in Fountain Hills

After years of planning, construction on the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills is set to start in March 2024.

6 hours ago

The owners of Rio Mirage Café bought land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant busin...

Kevin Stone

Owners of Rio Mirage Café buy land for 3rd West Valley restaurant

The owners of Rio Mirage Café recently plunked down $2.3 million on a plot of land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant business.

7 hours ago

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

KTAR.com

1 teen killed, 2 others critically injured in west Phoenix shooting

One teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized after a shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

3rd suspect arrested in connection to murder of teen at Casa Grande house party