Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema gives update on Israel aid bill, border issues

Nov 2, 2023, 4:00 PM

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona joined The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday to discuss an Israel...

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona joined The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday to discuss an Israel military aid bill and more. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is focused on advancing a military aid bill for Israel while continuing to meet with state and local leaders about dealings at the southern border.

Sinema joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday to give an update on the status of the aid bill for Israel and the latest on issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Here’s what Sinema had to say:

Q: Can you tell us where we are with an aid bill for Israel and what’s happening?

A: The president put out a request for a funding package that would provide assistance to our greatest ally, Israel. As we know, they are currently under attack from a terrorist attack by Hamas and need our help and need our support at the same time. We also need to continue providing financial support to fight against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s illegal aggression against Ukraine and of course other areas in the East.

RELATED STORIES

Then, finally, a package that includes funding and hopefully some changes to policy to secure the southern border, which has not only been a crisis as we know in Arizona for decades, but has now has increased national security implications as we know that bad actors from other parts of the world — Russia, China — seeking to enter the U.S. through the Mexico border.

Q: Do you see trouble ahead in working with the House on getting bills that match and get to the president’s desk?

A: I have a long history of working with folks in both parties and in both chambers and so it won’t surprise anyone when I tell you that I’ve been in close communication with my colleagues in the House of Representatives — both Republicans and Democrats — to find a way forward and it is good that the House has begun considering providing aid to Israel as she defends herself against the terrorist attacks from Hamas.

However, it is incredibly important that we recognize the interconnected nature of these global threats.

Q: What’s going to happen in Arizona when this caravan of 5,000 migrants from Mexico and others get to our borders. Are we going to have the resources we need?

A: I attended a meeting with [Arizona] mayors today and while they certainly expressed their concern and feeling of being overwhelmed at an influx of migrants into their communities, I gently reminded them that in Arizona, we have been dealing with this unaided by the federal government for over 40 years and I described exactly what it’s like when 90 migrants from Mauritania are dropped off in a small town called Naco in which there’s no bus stop there are no shelters and there’s no way for those migrants who speak neither English nor Spanish to get safely to another part of the community.

So, you know, I feel a lot of compassion when mayors from these large cities and interior of the country tell me how they’re feeling overwhelmed because it provides me an opportunity to share the stories of how the mayors in southern Arizona have been feeling the same level of this but to a much greater degree and with much fewer resources for the last four decades. You can tell I get a little bit worked up about this. The good news is it is an opportunity to remind folks who have ignored the crisis in southern Arizona for decades to get a tiny glimpse of what our communities have been experiencing every day.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

ENDORSEMENTS

Arizona News

A Maricopa County election worker moves a stack of scanned ballots on Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Ar...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs takes action to address Bipartisan Elections Task Force concerns

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday allocated $2.3 million in federal funding and issued three executive orders to address concerns about the state's elections.

2 hours ago

Hamadeh stands in front of an American flag while speaking...

SuElen Rivera

Here’s why Abe Hamadeh thinks entering Arizona’s Congressional District 8 race will prove successful

Republican Abe Hamadeh wants to use momentum from the previous race to campaign for a congressional seat in the state's 8th District.

3 hours ago

A Silver Alert for George Barger, 86, was issued out of Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023....

Kevin Stone

Silver Alert issued 4 days after 86-year-old man was last seen in west Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for an 86-year-old man who went missing in Phoenix four days earlier.

4 hours ago

Promotional photo for Green Day, who is bringing "The Saviors Tour" to Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz...

Kevin Stone

Green Day coming to Phoenix before September 2024 ends with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid

Green Day is stopping in Phoenix before September ends next year as part of a global stadium tour with some heavyweight support acts.

4 hours ago

Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate was listed Oct. 21, 2023, with a price tag of $24.5 ...

Kevin Stone

Scottsdale’s ‘Castle on the Hill’ estate back on market with $24.5M asking price

Two years after selling for more than $21 million, Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate is back on the market with an even bigger price tag.

6 hours ago

side by sides of the zone cleanup in downtown Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Phoenix finishes cleaning up final blocks of The Zone homeless encampment

The city of Phoenix on Wednesday successfully finished cleaning up The Zone, where people experiencing homelessness lived for years.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema gives update on Israel aid bill, border issues