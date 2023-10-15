PHOENIX — A fire tore through a house in Surprise on Saturday that required the rescue of man’s best friend — his dog.

The fire, which occurred at Bell and Litchfield roads, required a response from the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, El Mirage and Sun City in assisting the City of Surprise Fire and Medical Department.

A small dog, Buddy, was rescued from the living room after it had initially ran out of the house from the fire. There were no other injuries, either to firefighters or civilians.

Nine people were displaced due to the fire.

A Superstition Fire & Medical District crisis response team arrived on scene to assist the displaced occupants.

The fire is under investigation.

