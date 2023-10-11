On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with Captain Coyote Shane Doan.

In my humble opinion, he is one of the greatest captains in professional sports. He is a great leader. His loyalty and tenacity is unmatched. He is an amazing combination of humble and extremely confident.

It was a pleasure to get his perspective on his amazing career as an NHL player and now as an executive. We talk about the highlights. We talk about his faith. We talk about his family.

Shane is truly a class act. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.

