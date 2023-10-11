Close
Amazing Arizonans: Coyotes legend Shane Doan shares his journey

Oct 11, 2023, 4:25 AM

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with Captain Coyote Shane Doan.

In my humble opinion, he is one of the greatest captains in professional sports. He is a great leader. His loyalty and tenacity is unmatched. He is an amazing combination of humble and extremely confident.

It was a pleasure to get his perspective on his amazing career as an NHL player and now as an executive. We talk about the highlights. We talk about his faith. We talk about his family.

Shane is truly a class act. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

A customer holds a Powerball ticket and money as he waits in line to purchase $2 Powerball tickets....

The Powerball jackpot has soared upwards of $1.7 billion before Wednesday night's drawing. However, nine Arizonans had some lucky wins. 

