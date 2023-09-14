PHOENIX — A second Escapology location in Arizona is slated to open next month, bringing another escape room option to the East Valley.

Escapology, a venue with live, interactive experiences, will occupy a 4,500-square-foot space at Tempe Marketplace. The opening date has been set for Oct. 6.

“We’re thrilled to open our second Arizona location at such a fun place like Tempe Marketplace,” Anna Stovall, co-owner of the franchise, said in a press release.

“Bringing these exciting escape room adventures to the Valley and giving the community a fun way to spend time with friends and family is our passion.”

In celebration of the upcoming opening, the location is giving away a free game for up to four players to the “Who stole Mona?” escape room. The giveaway will close Oct. 4.

What to expect from the latest Valley Escapology room

Guests in teams of up to eight people will go through various themed rooms, tasked with putting clues together and solving puzzles in an effort to escape, all within a 60-minute time frame.

When the new location opens, attendees will be able to solve their way through five courses, including “Narco,” “Mansion Murder,” “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Lost City.”

In November, three games, “Batman,” “The Pirates Curse” and “Antidote 2.0,” will be installed.

The venue will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

The only other Escapology venue in Arizona opened at Gilbert’s SanTan Village in 2021.

