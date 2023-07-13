LumberjAxes to open new restaurant, bar in Tempe Marketplace

PHOENIX — LumberjAxes, a 13,000 square-foot restaurant, bar, and sporting venue destination inside Tempe Marketplace, is opening on Friday.

It will offer an immersive axe-throwing experience with a lounge that consists of 30 TVs, an eatery and a culinary menu curated by their celebrity chef.

The space will be located on the north side of the complex near Lucille’s Barbeque and can accommodate groups of up to 500 people for parties and events, with 13 targets in each lane for up to eight people each.

“Our ownership team fell in love with the axe-throwing phenomenon while we were on a trip in Canada and just knew we had to bring the concept to the US,” co-owner Angelo DiNardo said in a press release.

“We opened Arizona’s premiere axe-throwing location in 2017, and our second location two years later at Westgate in Glendale. With six years under our belt and our team’s extensive culinary and entertainment background, we knew it was time to grow and expand the concept adding to the mecca of foodie and event destinations Arizona is known for.”

The venue has new and popular target games and for corporate events, team-building outings, birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties and other social gatherings.

It will feature a large patio that oversees the center plaza stage that plays live music and regular events.

Additionally, open throw sessions will be available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All guests under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

