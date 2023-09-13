Close
Amazing Arizonans: Podcast guests discuss their 9/11 memories

Sep 13, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:23 am

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — This edition of Amazing Arizonans is a look back at 9/11.

These are significant stories from people in Arizona who were connected directly to 9/11 and the days that followed.

Everyone in Arizona remembers the World Series victory in 2001. We speak with Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall, World Series hero Luis Gonzalez and former owner Jerry Colangelo about the experience of being in New York just a month after the attacks.

100 Club of Arizona CEO Angela Harrolle was working for the State Department and was near the Pentagon.

FOX10 Anchor John Hook describes going to New York and covering the events in the days that followed.

I hope that we never forget that day and how it changed our world. I hope these stories help keep that memory alive.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

