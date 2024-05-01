Firefighter was brought to hospital, Phoenix Fire Department says...

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter was brought to a hospital after being injured on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident that left the firefighter injured took place near near First Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“The firefighter was clearing out a trash (chute) on a fire ground incident when debris became dislodged and struck him from above,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a press release.

“The firefighter was subsequently knocked to the ground.”

No fire or smoke was involved in the incident, he added.

No further details were provided.

