Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix firefighter brought to hospital after being injured while clearing out trash chute

May 1, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm

Firefighter was brought to hospital, Phoenix Fire Department says...

Dislodged debris struck the firefighter, sending him to the hospital, authorities said. (Phoenix Fire Department file photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department file photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter was brought to a hospital after being injured on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident that left the firefighter injured took place near near First Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“The firefighter was clearing out a trash (chute) on a fire ground incident when debris became dislodged and struck him from above,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a press release.

“The firefighter was subsequently knocked to the ground.”

No fire or smoke was involved in the incident, he added.

No further details were provided.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

New Whole Foods grocery store to Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Whole Foods taking over former Fry’s space near Old Town Scottsdale

A new Whole Foods grocery is coming to the Downtown East Shopping Center in Scottsdale, replacing a 48-year-old Fry's grocery store.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why bees and baseball don’t mix well

After the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tuesday game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed by an hour and 55 minutes due to bees, Chris and Joe discuss why the delay was necessary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Phoenix kindergarten teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute

A Phoenix kindergarten teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos’ Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for March, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Holly Coulter just finished teaching her first year at Milestones Charter School, where she’s been an educator for nearly six years. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa […]

3 hours ago

Reconstructed Interstate 15 bridge...

KTAR.com

Reconstructed Interstate 15 bridge near Beaver Dam in northwestern Arizona fully open

A portion of the recently reconstructed Interstate 15 bridge near the Beaver Dam in northwestern Arizona is now fully open, transportation officials said. 

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Do college students know how protests work?

Mike Broomhead talks about protests around the United States and how the students are acting like they don’t know how protests work. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

An American Airlines jet sits at a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport gate in a file photo....

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport passenger numbers break another record

More travelers went through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in March 2024 than any other month on record.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Phoenix firefighter brought to hospital after being injured while clearing out trash chute