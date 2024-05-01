PHOENIX — A section of the Interstate 15 bridge, which was recently reconstructed near Beaver Dam in northwestern Arizona, is now fully open to traffic, transportation officials said.

Crews finished construction on the I-15 Virgin River Bridge No. 1, which carries thousands of vehicles each day in both directions near the community of Littlefield, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The completion follows several years of work, which included the replacement of the deck of the bridge and the creation of an enhanced structure design.

The bridge also has a new pavement surface and pavement markings. ADOT also installed a new guardrail and signs along the 2-mile stretch that includes the upgraded bridge.

The reconstruction of the I-15 bridge is one of several projects ADOT has taken on along the freeway over the past decade. Projects in the area can be challenging due to steep, winding canyons of the Virgin River Gorge.

I-15 is an important route for commercial transportation between southern California and the Rocky Mountain region.

Kiewit Infrastructure West. Co was the contractor for the project.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.