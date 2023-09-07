Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man among 3 sentenced in COVID fraud scheme

Sep 7, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

(AP Photo, File)...

(AP Photo, File)

(AP Photo, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was one of three defendants sentenced in a COVID fraud scheme over unemployment assistance, authorities said Thursday.

Jonathan Blake, 30, of Tucson, was sentenced to six months in prison in early August after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Blake, along with a married Texas couple, defrauded the Arizona Department of Economic Security of about $225,000 in May 2020 through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Bethany Helene Green, 46, devised the scheme to get inmates at Pinal County Jail, including Blake and her husband 48-year-old Patrick Green, unemployment benefits they were not eligible for.

RELATED STORIES

A total of 16 inmates provided their personal information for the $600 weekly benefit, according to the release.

Bethany Green charged inmates $1,000 to complete the online forms and an additional $100 weekly to complete the online forms.

The defendants, including Blake, will have to pay $225,000 in restitution.

The United States Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General, Department of Homeland Security-Office of Inspector General and Arizona Department of Economic Security-Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kyrsten Sinema...

Brandon Gray

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Biden administration ‘short-changing’ Arizona border communities

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration on how the Biden administration is allocating funding to address the border crisis.

17 hours ago

Stock image of English class. Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne filed a lawsui...

Kevin Stone

Supt. Tom Horne files lawsuit over English language learning in Arizona schools

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is taking the battle over English language learning in Arizona schools to court.

17 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How does Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account work?

Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) dollars in Arizona cover multiple education expenses, Mike Broomhead weighs the pros and cons parents face in using the government money. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

17 hours ago

Maryvale High School...

KTAR.com

Student with gun detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix

A student with a gun was detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

17 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General warning of bitcoin scam targeting seniors

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning of a new bitcoin scam that is going after seniors.

17 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman to headline opening night of Birds Nest at WM Phoenix Open

Country music artists HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman will headline the opening night of popular four-night Birds Nest concert series at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Arizona man among 3 sentenced in COVID fraud scheme