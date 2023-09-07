Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Attorney General warning of bitcoin scam targeting seniors

Sep 7, 2023, 11:31 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning of a new bitcoin scam that is going after seniors.

Scammers are calling seniors and telling them their financial accounts have been compromised, with the hook being that the victim has to withdraw money immediately and wire it to the fraudsters as bitcoin.

The criminals often have victims’ personal information and discourage contacting law enforcement or telling anyone about the plans.

“Scammers are taking advantage of vulnerabilities among some senior citizens like trust in others and a lack of familiarity with digital currencies like bitcoin,” Mayes said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s crucial that our seniors take the time to verify information and consult with trusted advisors or family members before making irreversible financial decisions.”

How can you avoid falling for the bitcoin scam?

The AG’s office offers several tips to avoid getting scammed. Here they are:

  • Verify information: Before taking any actions, hang up and independently verify the legitimacy of the caller by directly contacting the organization they claim to represent. Never use the contact details they provide — call whoever they claim to represent directly. Scammers can mask numbers making it appear that a legitimate company or organization is calling you.
  • Be skeptical: Always be skeptical of unsolicited calls, especially those asking for immediate action involving financial transactions. A government agency will never ask you to remove money from your accounts to send via bitcoin, wire transfer or gift cards.
  • Secure your personal information: Never share personal information like your social security number, bank account details or passwords over the phone with unknown callers or give anyone real-time access to your computer.
  • Consult trusted individuals: Always consult with a trusted family member or friend before making any substantial financial decisions, especially those involving digital currencies like bitcoin.
  • Report suspicious activity: If something feels off, it probably is. Report the call to local law enforcement and file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

What do I do if I’ve been got by the bitcoin scam?

Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of the bitcoin scam or other fraud can file a consumer complaint online.

Complaint forms can also be mailed to individuals by contacting the AG’s office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6648 or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 800-352-8431.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo, File)...

KTAR.com

Arizona man among 3 sentenced in COVID fraud scheme

An Arizona man was one of three defendants sentenced in a COVID fraud scheme over unemployment assistance, authorities said Thursday.

15 hours ago

Stock image of English class. Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne filed a lawsui...

Kevin Stone

Supt. Tom Horne files lawsuit over English language learning in Arizona schools

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is taking the battle over English language learning in Arizona schools to court.

15 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How does Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account work?

Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) dollars in Arizona cover multiple education expenses, Mike Broomhead weighs the pros and cons parents face in using the government money. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

15 hours ago

Maryvale High School...

KTAR.com

Student with gun detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix

A student with a gun was detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman to headline opening night of Birds Nest at WM Phoenix Open

Country music artists HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman will headline the opening night of popular four-night Birds Nest concert series at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

15 hours ago

Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Kor...

Kevin Stone

Jin Jia brings Chinese cuisine with Korean twist to Desert Ridge in Phoenix

Jin Jia, a Chinese restaurant with a Korean twist, opened its doors Wednesday at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Arizona Attorney General warning of bitcoin scam targeting seniors