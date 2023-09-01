Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ohio man pleads guilty to threatening Arizona election official in 2022

Sep 1, 2023, 9:15 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending threatening communications to an election official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, Ohio, left three threatening voicemails to an unidentified election official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office between August and November.

According to court documents, on or about Aug. 2, 2022, the date of Arizona’s primary elections, he left the first threatening voicemail.

RELATED STORIES

“This message is for traitor (victim). You’ve drug your feet, you’ve done nothing, to protect our election for 2020. You’re committing election fraud, you’re starting to do it again, from day one. You’re the enemy of the United States, you’re a traitor to this country, and you better put your sh[inaudible], your [expletive] affairs in order, ’cause your days [inaudible] are extremely numbered. America’s coming for you, and you will pay with your life, you communist [expletive] traitor [expletive],” the voicemail reportedly stated.

On or about Sept. 9, 2022, Russell left another voicemail for the victim.

“This message is for terrorist (victim). The only reason you’re still walking around on this planet is because we’re waiting for the midterms to see you prosecuted for the crimes you have done to our nation. You are a terrorist. You are a derelict criminal. And you have a few short months to see yourself behind bars, or we will see you to the grave. You are a traitor to this nation, and you will suffer the [expletive] consequences,” according to the voicemail.

Finally, on or about Nov. 15, 2022, Russell left another threatening voicemail.

“This message is for communist, criminal, (victim). We will not endure your crimes on America another day. You’ve been busted, over and over again. We will not wait for you to be drugged through court. A war is coming for you. The entire nation is coming for you. And we will stop, at no end, until you are in the ground. You’re a traitor to this nation. You’re a [expletive] piece of [expletive] communist, and you just signed your own death warrant. Get your affairs in order, cause, your days are very short,” the voicemail reportedly stated.

Next steps for Russell

Russell pleaded guilty to one count of making a threatening interstate communication. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13, and the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Election officials are the first responders of democracy,” said Gary M. Restaino, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona. “We best vindicate the work of these public servants when we locate, investigate, and prosecute those who make threats against them.”

The FBI Phoenix Field Office is investigating the case, with the assistance of the FBI Cleveland Field Office, Mansfield Resident Agency.

Trial Attorney Tanya Senanayake of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean K. Lokey for the District of Arizona are prosecuting the case.

Threats task force

This case is part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, which was announced by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in June 2021.

The task force has led the Justice Department’s efforts to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers – whether elected, appointed, or volunteer – are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.

To report suspected threats or violent acts, contact your local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator. Contact information for every FBI field office may be found on the FBI website or file an online complaint at www.tips.fbi.gov.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A family of five claiming to be from Guatemala and a man stating he was from Peru, in pink shirt, w...

Associated Press

Smugglers are steering migrants into the remote Arizona desert, posing new Border Patrol challenges

Suddenly, the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which oversees the area, in July became the busiest sector along the U.S-Mexico border for the first time since 2008.

9 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Destructive overnight storm hits most part of the Valley, brings rain, wind and dust

A destructive monsoon storm hit most parts of the Valley on Thursday night, dropping significant amounts of rain.

9 hours ago

minion crandall bichon dog...

KTAR.com

Valley dog reunited with family after 12 years, found 20 miles from home

After more than 12 years, a Valley family was reunited with their long-lost dog last weekend thanks to a microchip and animal control staff.

9 hours ago

Hope Institute future location...

SuElen Rivera

Valley school district launches program to help youth fight suicidal thoughts

One Valley school district recently launched a program at a new facility to help youth overcome suicidal thoughts.

9 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

No scheduled freeway closures on metro Phoenix during Labor Day weekend

Metro Phoenix drivers won't have to labor through freeway closures during the holiday weekend, according to state transportation officials.

9 hours ago

photos of bull rider and metallica singer on stage...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 1-3

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Ohio man pleads guilty to threatening Arizona election official in 2022