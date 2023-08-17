Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman

Aug 16, 2023, 5:31 PM

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Ju...

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Chutkan is initially assigned to the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump. (Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress.

Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threatening call, according to a criminal complaint.

In the call, Shry told the judge, who is overseeing the election conspiracy case against Trump, “You are in our sights, we want to kill you,” the documents said. Prosecutors allege Shry also said, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you,” and she threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat running for mayor of Houston, according to court documents.

A judge earlier this week ordered Shry jailed. Court records show Shry is represented by the Houston public defender’s office, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Trump has publicly assailed Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, calling her “highly partisan” and “ VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” because of her past comments in a separate case overseeing the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chutkan in a hearing Friday imposed a protective order in the case limiting what evidence handed over by prosecutors the former president and his legal team can publicly disclose. She warned Trump’s lawyers that his defense should be mounted in the courtroom and “not on the internet.”

United States News

FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership on Sept. 12, 2021, in Littlet...

Associated Press

Judge declines to approve Hyundai/Kia class action settlement, noting weak proposed remedies

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners. The proposed settlement, announced in May, could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 […]

21 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on th...

Associated Press

Biden marks the 1-year anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law

President Joe Biden proclaimed Wednesday his administration is “turning things around” for Americans when it comes to the economy, with his signature climate, health care and tax package giving people “more breathing room” on prices and investing anew in clean energy jobs.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico congressman in swing district seeks health care trust for oil field workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill aimed at compensating oil field workers and immediate relatives for uninsured medical costs related to air pollution and heat-related illness has been introduced by a first-term congressman from New Mexico. Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez said Wednesday his bill would require that oil and natural gas companies nationwide […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over plight of 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh facing food crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan clashed at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday over the plight of the 120,000 people in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that Armenia says are blockaded by Azerbaijan and facing a humanitarian crisis. Armenia asked for the meeting saying Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only […]

21 hours ago

File - The flag of the Federal Reserve hangs between American flags at a news conference following ...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes

Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday.

21 hours ago

FILE - Fans line up outside Angel Stadium of Anaheim for an opening day baseball game between the L...

Associated Press

Ex-Anaheim mayor to plead guilty in federal corruption case over Angel Stadium sale

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to obstructing an FBI corruption investigation into the $150 million sale of Angel Stadium to the owner of the Major League Baseball team, federal prosecutors announced. Harish “Harry” Singh Sidhu acknowledged in a plea agreement […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman