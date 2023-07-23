Close
Rain drops in parts of Phoenix Saturday, more storm activity expected Sunday

Jul 23, 2023, 7:56 AM | Updated: 8:09 am

Rain file photo. (City of Phoenix Webcam)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix area has seen gusty winds the past two overnights accompanied by a smattering of rain downtown Saturday and storm chances have increased for tonight according to the National Weather Service.

The Phoenix metro area is forecast to see increased monsoon storm activity today between 4 and 8 p.m. Although the risk as of Sunday morning is marginal, forecasters say there is a 50% to 70% chance of damaging winds as well as the potential for isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

North of the Phoenix area and in higher terrain areas like the Mogollon Rim, storms are expected to develop between 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday night, winds swept through the Valley after 11 p.m. and into early Sunday accompanied by isolated rainfall. Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges recorded .04 inches of rain at two locations: Jackson and 7th Street, and 27th Avenue and Durango in Phoenix.

Highs today are expected at 113 degrees. Phoenix normal temperatures for July 23 are 106 degrees for the high and 85 degrees for the low. The record high is 115 degrees in 2018. The record for rain is 0.8 inches in 2021.

