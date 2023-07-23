PHOENIX — The Phoenix area has seen gusty winds the past two overnights accompanied by a smattering of rain downtown Saturday and storm chances have increased for tonight according to the National Weather Service.

Marginal Severe Thunderstorm Risk: Scattered thunderstorms are expected today, with the current expectation of more activity than yesterday. Wind hazards possible today, with higher likelihood of strong outflow winds pushing into the Phoenix metro late this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/X1TUf9ZCdC — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 23, 2023

The Phoenix metro area is forecast to see increased monsoon storm activity today between 4 and 8 p.m. Although the risk as of Sunday morning is marginal, forecasters say there is a 50% to 70% chance of damaging winds as well as the potential for isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

North of the Phoenix area and in higher terrain areas like the Mogollon Rim, storms are expected to develop between 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday night, winds swept through the Valley after 11 p.m. and into early Sunday accompanied by isolated rainfall. Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges recorded .04 inches of rain at two locations: Jackson and 7th Street, and 27th Avenue and Durango in Phoenix.

11:10 PM MST: Showers and thunderstorms have developed along an outflow boundary located across central Phoenix. Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning will accompany this activity. #azwx pic.twitter.com/saIn4qhqQa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 23, 2023

Highs today are expected at 113 degrees. Phoenix normal temperatures for July 23 are 106 degrees for the high and 85 degrees for the low. The record high is 115 degrees in 2018. The record for rain is 0.8 inches in 2021.

