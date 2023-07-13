PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety canceled an Amber Alert Wednesday night for a 5-day-old infant child with a feeding tube that was stolen from a Phoenix hospital in a duffle bag after he was found safely.

Baby Santana was taken around 11:45 a.m. from Valleywise Medical Health on Wednesday and needed life saving medical treatment, authorities said.

Santana was recovered safely around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night and is back at the hospital receiving all proper medical help.

Authorities said they believed the baby may have been with his mother, Rosa Santana, who is now in custody.

The mom stands 5-foot-2, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

The woman was last seen leaving the hospital at 24th and Roosevelt streets with the baby in the bag.

