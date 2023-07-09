Waymo adding 45 square miles of metro Phoenix car service

PHOENIX — Waymo, the self-driving car service, announced Friday it is expanding its range limit an additional 45 square miles around metro Phoenix.

The newly added destinations include Camelback Mountain, McCormick Ranch, The Farm at South Mountain and many award-winning resorts across The Valley, according to a press release.

Its services now covers 225 square miles of Phoenix from uptown Phoenix, to Gainey Ranch, south of the city near South Mountain and east to more of downtown Mesa.

With the expanded area, Waymo will serve well over 10,000 trips per week to public riders, not including employees, according to the release.

The company is also boasting a new software update alongside the expansion called Waymo One.

Waymo One include predictable driving maneuvers so riders can experience improved pick-ups and drop-offs, new ways for the cars to communicate intent with other road users through audio and visual cues as well as other back-end improvements for more consistent driving performance and fleet efficiencies, according to the release.

The company is continuing to test its vehicles on Arizona freeways with employees and an autonomous specialists behind the wheel.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.