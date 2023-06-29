Close
PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris will hit Arizonan soil for the second time this year next week.

Harris plans to stop by both Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community on Thursday, July 6 as part of the Biden Administration’s Investing in America Tour.

Authorities on the tour want to demonstrate how Biden’s agenda is “driving a manufacture and clean energy boom,” according to a press release

Politicians will also highlight how the agenda lowers costs, creates well-paying jobs and helps to rebuild American infrastructure.

Harris didn’t provide any details regarding the purpose of the visit, but it’s likely she will take the opportunity to celebrate the administration’s efforts to promote water conservation efforts in the southwest.

In May, the Gila River Indian Community started working on its 19.4-mile pipeline project, which aims to conserve Lake Mead water and provide more local water resources. Much of the funding came from the Biden Administration. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the community received $83 million in federal funds to get the project going.

Harris isn’t the only White House official set to visit Arizona. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk will also be attending a ribbon cutting for the largest wind farm in Arizona as part of official efforts to show how the Inflation Reduction Act beget growth in renewable energy industries countrywide.

