Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Does dropped lawsuit mark movement in Arizona death penalty situation?

Jun 22, 2023, 2:30 PM

Mugshot of convicted killer Aaron Gunches and a file photo of an execution chamber. A lawsuit relat...

(Aaron Gunches - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Getty Images Photos)

(Aaron Gunches - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Getty Images Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A lawsuit related to the death penalty in Arizona has been settled, officials said Thursday, marking possible early movement toward the resumption of executions in the state.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said the suit was one in a series of legal efforts pushing for the execution of Aaron Gunches, who was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of Ted Price.

Mitchell said she and Price’s family agreed to withdraw the lawsuit after gaining confirmation that the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is now operationally prepared to carry out executions.

“Basically, it was mission accomplished,” Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “We didn’t need to pursue it any further because the issues were resolved and the questions were answered.”

RELATED STORIES

Other steps would be need to be taken before the state could execute Gunches or other death row inmates.

The state would have to secure a compounding pharmacist to prepare the lethal drugs used, and Attorney General Kris Mayes would have to request and receive a new execution warrant from the Arizona Supreme Court.

Execution warrants are set for a limited time, and one set for Gunches earlier this year has expired.

Mitchell said the Department of Corrections is “acting in good faith to obtain” a compounding pharmacist.

As for the warrant, Mayes said in January she should wouldn’t initiate the process until the independent investigation of the state’s death penalty process ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs was completed.

Hobbs announced the investigation in January, shortly after taking office, and in February appointed retired federal Judge David Duncan to thoroughly review the state’s execution protocols and issue a report with recommendations for improvements.

It’s not clear when Duncan’s report will come out. Mitchell said her office spoke with him this week as part of the review.

The fact that Department of Corrections is now operationally prepared to carry out executions hasn’t changed Mayes’ persective.

“The Attorney General’s Office continues to await the independent review by Judge David Duncan, appointed by Gov. Hobbs earlier this year. That review remains ongoing,” Richie Taylor, communications director for the AGO, told KTAR News in an email Thursday.

In 2004, Gunches pleaded guilty to murdering Price, his girlfriend’s ex-husband, two years earlier. He was sentenced to death in 2008 and again in 2013 after the Arizona Supreme Court found an error in the first sentencing proceeding.

Last November, Gunches asked the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a death warrant in his own case, saying he wanted justice to “be lawfully served and give closure to the victim’s family.” In December, then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested a warrant of execution.

Mayes asked the state Supreme Court to withdraw Brnovich’s request, but the court ruled it was legally obligated to grant the warrant because Gunches had exhausted his appeals.

Hobbs, however, argued the state was not legally obligated to carry out the warrant, and the high court agreed with her.

Mitchell maintains that Hobbs and Mayes don’t have the authority to discontinue the death penalty.

“Our focus on this is to make sure justice is done, the law is followed and that the victims receive justice,” Mitchell said.

“And so any moves on the part of the AG and the governor need to be done expeditiously so that the law can be carried out and the victims can receive that justice.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Tasler contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo, File)...

KTAR.com

ADOT approves 5-year construction plan that includes multiple Arizona highway expansions

The State Transportation Board approved a five-year plan that includes funding to expand multiple highways in Arizona.

15 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Prop 400 fate uncertain, state has mild start to summer

Arizona’s News Roundup this week covers the Prop 400 veto, a new homelessness council and the cool start to summer.

15 hours ago

Traffic camera photo of the scene where a woman was found dead inside a vehicle on the Loop 202 Red...

KTAR.com

New details revealed about body found in vehicle on Mesa freeway ramp

The person found dead on a Mesa freeway this week is thought to be a woman reported missing two days earlier.

15 hours ago

Detroit-style pizza place Via 313 is set debut across the street from Arizona State University in T...

KTAR.com

Detroit-style pizza place Via 313 set to open near ASU in Tempe

Via 313, which specializes in Detroit-style pizza, is set to debut across the street from Arizona State University in Tempe.

15 hours ago

The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is pictured in Lees Ferry, Arizona, on May 29, 2021. Th...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water dispute

The Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation on Thursday in a dispute involving water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.

15 hours ago

Arizona House Democrats elected new leadership on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with Avondale Rep. Lupe...

KTAR.com

Arizona House Democrats elect Rep. Lupe Contreras as minority leader

Arizona House Democrats elected new leadership Wednesday, with Avondale Rep. Lupe Contreras taking over the top role.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Does dropped lawsuit mark movement in Arizona death penalty situation?