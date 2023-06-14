Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House censures Democratic lawmaker who hid Bibles

Jun 14, 2023, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton was censured Tuesday, June 14, 2023, by the Arizona House ...

Arizona Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (Arizona State Legislature and Pixabay Photos)

(Arizona State Legislature and Pixabay Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The saga of the Democratic state lawmaker who hid Bibles in the Arizona House members lounge ended Tuesday with a censure.

Republicans reportedly attempted to expel Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton but didn’t have enough votes. It takes two-thirds of the House to expel a representative but a simple majority for a censure.

The censure motion was approved 30-28, mostly on party lines. The vote came after a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that Stahl Hamilton put members lounge Bibles under couch cushions and in a refrigerator on several occasions.

In a report released Friday, the committee determined Stahl Hamilton damaged the institutional integrity of the House with disorderly behavior in violation of House Rule 1.

“The committee deems it appropriate for the House as a whole to decide what disciplinary measures, if any, should be taken,” the report said.

RELATED STORIES

Democratic House leadership issued a statement Friday accepting the findings.

“However, we also accept the apologies delivered by Rep. Stahl Hamilton to her colleagues when this issue first came to light, and subsequently,” the statement said. “She has owned her actions. We will not engage in any further divisive rhetoric or political opportunism that this incident has inspired.”

The Ethics Committee investigation was in response to a complaint filed by three Republicans after Stahl Hamilton was seen on security cameras moving the Bibles.

Stahl Hamilton, who according to her website is an ordained Presbyterian minister, apologized on the House floor after the incident was reported.

“The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate or to offend,” the Democrat from District 21 in Tucson said.

“I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have began with a conversation, and for that, I apologize.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Eric Lartigue, who was arrested Monday, June 14, 2023, for allegedly assaulting a 70-yea...

KTAR.com

Man accused of assaulting 70-year-old landscaper in Chandler, stealing vehicle

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old landscaper and stealing his vehicle in Chandler, authorities said.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest)...

KTAR.com

Body found in bonfire pile within Tonto National Forest in central Arizona

A body was found in a bonfire pile within the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona earlier this week, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Ben Johnson poses with his nephew after graduating from high school in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 202...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Without a Home: Valley youths experiencing homelessness face distinct hurdles

Groups like Homeless Youth Connection help Valley high schoolers experiencing homelessness get over the finish line and graduate.

10 hours ago

Officer Tyler Moldovan (Phoenix Police Department Photo), left, and Essa Williams (Maricopa County ...

Brandon Gray

3 plead guilty to providing guns for alleged shooter of Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan

Three people pleaded guilty recently to illegally providing guns to the alleged shooter of Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan.

10 hours ago

(Facebook/ Lost Our Home Pet Rescue)...

Delaney Penn

Tempe-based Lost Our Home Pet Rescue founder hoping for happy endings with homeless pets

Many people overlook what happens to pets when their owners become homeless, but Tempe-based Lost Our Home Pet Rescue provides steps for care.

10 hours ago

(OdySea Turtles Teddy and Pow Pow)...

Delaney Penn

Two endangered sea turtles are now home at OdySea Aquarium

Two of the world's most endangered sea turtle species found refuge at OdySea Aquarium and now can call this place their permanent home. 

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Arizona House censures Democratic lawmaker who hid Bibles