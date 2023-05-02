Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ethics complaint filed against Democrat who hid Arizona House lounge Bibles

May 2, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:27 am

Arizona Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (Arizona State Legislature and Pixabay Photos)...

Arizona Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (Arizona State Legislature and Pixabay Photos)

(Arizona State Legislature and Pixabay Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three Arizona Republican lawmakers have filed an ethics complaint against a Democratic colleague who was caught hiding Bibles from the House members lounge.

Reps. Justin Heap, David Marshall and Lupe Diaz filed the formal complaint against Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton on Monday, urging the House Ethics Committee to “thoroughly investigate this matter and take appropriate action to ensure that such conduct is not repeated.”

According to the ethics complaint, two Bibles that have been on display in the House members lounge for decades were reported missing March 23. They were found under seat cushions during a search by House security the next day.

One of the Bibles went missing again on March 29. It was found in a refrigerator.

After the second incident, security cameras were installed in the lounge, a restricted area behind the House floor accessible only to members, senior staff and escorted guests.

Both Bibles went missing again on April 10. Security camera footage captured Stahl Hamilton putting them under two sofas in the lounge.

RELATED STORIES

“Had a camera not been installed, these deeply inappropriate actions could have continued indefinitely to the detriment of other members,” the complaint says.

“The people of Arizona deserve a higher standard of decorum and respect from their elected representatives.”

Stahl Hamilton, who according to her website is an ordained Presbyterian minister, apologized on the House floor last week after Arizona’s Family first reported the incident.

“The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate or to offend,” the Democrat from District 21 in southern Arizona said.

“I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have began with a conversation, and for that, I apologize.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Waymo electric vehicle catches fire in south Phoenix warehouse

An autonomous electric vehicle caught fire at a Waymo warehouse in south Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona GOP leaders want to protect law that limits transgender student athletes

Republican leaders in the Arizona Legislature want to protect a state law that bans transgender girls from competing in school sports against biological females.

14 hours ago

(Photo provided by the Jonas Brothers)...

SuElen Rivera

Jonas Brothers announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

The Jonas Brothers announced a stop in Phoenix this summer on their latest tour, where they'll find themselves performing five albums each night.

14 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Jan. 8...

Associated Press

Biden sending 1,500 troops to US-Mexico border for migrant surge

The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of pandemic-era restrictions.

14 hours ago

(Unsplash Photo)...

KTAR.com

Woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian collision on 19th Avenue in Phoenix

A woman was killed Monday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian collision on 19th Avenue in Phoenix, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale officer indicted in DUI crash last year resigns

A Scottsdale officer indicted on felony charges stemming from a DUI crash last year has resigned, the police department announced Monday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Ethics complaint filed against Democrat who hid Arizona House lounge Bibles