Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigate shooting that led to man’s death

Apr 28, 2023, 7:21 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early on Friday morning in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 27th Street and Greenway Parkway around 5 a.m. where they found 38-year-old Viorel Botos suffering from a gun shot wound.

Botos was pronounced dead on the scene, Phoenix police said.

Investigators learned that the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

No additional information was made available and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Montana Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr hoists a microphone into the air on Monday, April 24, 2...

Associated Press

GOP uses state capitol protests to redefine ‘insurrection’

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr looked up from the House floor to supporters in the gallery shouting “Let her speak!” and thrust her microphone into the air.

19 hours ago

FILE - An American Ethanol label is shown on a NASCAR race car gas tank at Texas Motor Speedway in ...

Associated Press

EPA allows gasoline with higher ethanol blend during summer

Fuel stations throughout the country will be able to sell gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer under an emergency waiver issued Friday by the EPA.

19 hours ago

Phoenix the zone homeless encampment...

KTAR.com

Phoenix to appeal judge’s ruling requiring The Zone homeless cleanup

Phoenix is asking a judge for a stay on an injunction while it appeals the case to clean up the homeless encampment known as The Zone near downtown by July 10.

19 hours ago

FILE - A solar farm west of Rio Rancho, N.M., that Public Service Co. of New Mexico uses to help po...

Associated Press

House votes to restore solar panel tariffs paused by Biden

The House voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries after President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar installations in the U.S.

19 hours ago

FILE - Dancers participate in the Gathering Of Nations Pow Wow at Tingley Coliseum, Friday, April 2...

Associated Press

Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what organizers bill as the largest powwow in North America.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...

KTAR.com

Suspect in Glendale convenience store murder arrested

A 20-year-old man suspected of killing a gas station convenience store clerk last week has been arrested, Glendale police said.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Phoenix police investigate shooting that led to man’s death