Phoenix police investigate shooting that led to man’s death

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early on Friday morning in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 27th Street and Greenway Parkway around 5 a.m. where they found 38-year-old Viorel Botos suffering from a gun shot wound.

Botos was pronounced dead on the scene, Phoenix police said.

Investigators learned that the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

No additional information was made available and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

