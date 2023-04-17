PHOENIX — Another wet winter could be in Arizona’s future, $150,000 is headed toward rehabilitating part of a historic Phoenix motel and a 12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley got unanimous approval.

Arizona might have a second consecutive wet winter on the way, according to a state climate expert, although predictions for the last one missed the mark.

“What we’re looking at for next winter is actually El Niño, which traditionally brings storms and moisture to us,” climatologist Randy Cerveny, a professor of geographical sciences at Arizona State University, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

“So if that prediction holds true, this last winter might be matched by this next winter.”

Phoenix will put $150,000 into rehabilitating part of a historic motel in conjunction with a larger hospitality project.

The City Council earlier this week approved the grant for the main building of the City Center Motel, located at Sixth Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The building is one of the few remaining “Googie-style” roadside architecture examples that were popular in the 1950s, the city said in a press release.

A 12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley has unanimously received a green light from town leadership to continue with development.

Silver Sky Development, a Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, will move forward with the project that will build a dozen sprawling, ultra-custom estate homes on 17 acres at the site of Mummy Mountain.

“We are honored and delighted to receive the approval of the Paradise Valley Town Council,” Gordon Berry, a Silver Sky founding partner, said in a press release.

Adrian Duran-Estrada, 39, of Tucson, was sentenced last week to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps also ordered Duran-Estrada to pay a $200 special assessment and $20,000.

Prosecutors said from at least May 2019 to May 2021, Duran-Estrada coordinated and led others in a conspiracy, in which he used WhatsApp, text messages, and voice calls to coordinate the movement of undocumented non-citizens.

Primarily overnight lane restrictions on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe will begin Sunday night and continue for the next two months due to a pavement replacement project.

Resurfacing of the highway between Priest Drive and the Loop 101 Price Freeway will take place overnight on a Sunday through Thursday schedule, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

From Sunday through Thursday nights this week, the highway will be narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

