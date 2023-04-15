Phoenix to pour $150,000 into partial rehabilitation of historic motel

PHOENIX — Phoenix will put $150,000 into rehabilitating part of a historic motel in conjunction with a larger hospitality project.

The City Council earlier this week approved the grant for the main building of the City Center Motel, located at Sixth Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The building is one of the few remaining “Googie-style” roadside architecture examples that were popular in the 1950s, the city said in a press release.

Its large concrete blocks, long, angular entryway and extended sign with long blades were meant to get the attention of drivers decades ago.

The building, constructed in 1959, was given historic designation in November.

The annex building that sits behind the main one, also built in 1959, was not given a historic designation and will be demolished by owners Fabius Enterprise, LLC.

The site will be the new home of the $27 million EV Hotel that will have a focus on new technology.

Structural repairs and reversing alterations made over time will be among the work needed on the building.

Phoenix’s Historic Preservation Office will assist the developer to make sure the repairs meet historic guidelines.

