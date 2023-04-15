Overnight restrictions on Loop 202 in Tempe for project begin Sunday

PHOENIX — Primarily overnight lane restrictions on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe will begin Sunday night and continue for the next two months due to a pavement replacement project.

Resurfacing of the highway between Priest Drive and the Loop 101 Price Freeway will take place overnight on a Sunday through Thursday schedule, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

From Sunday through Thursday nights this week, the highway will be narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

ADOT expects the project to be complete by June, but the schedule may change due to inclement weather or other factors and there will be no restrictions over Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers are asked to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the restrictions.

