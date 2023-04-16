12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley gets unanimous approval

PHOENIX — A 12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley has unanimously received a green light from town leadership to continue with development.

Silver Sky Development, a Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, will move forward with the project that will build a dozen sprawling, ultra-custom estate homes on 17 acres at the site of Mummy Mountain.

“We are honored and delighted to receive the approval of the Paradise Valley Town Council,” Gordon Berry, a Silver Sky founding partner, said in a press release.

“We can’t wait to show the world the unparalleled and exclusive community we are presenting.”

Four showcase homes will range between 7,500 and 15,000 square feet and begin at $11.2 million, offering various luxurious amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa and cold plunge, chef and prep kitchens, bedrooms with opulent finishes, multiple entertaining areas and a spacious garage.

Architects Stratton Andrews of Stratton Architects and Mark Candelaria of Candelaria Design Associates will design each showcase estate home, according to the release.

“We have selected the absolute, best-in-class team to bring our Silver Sky vision to life,” Berry said. “Mark and Stratton are both at the top of their field, and their work and commitment to excellence speaks volumes.

“Silver Sky’s custom homes will be extraordinary, unparalleled and done with great attention to this rare, pristine parcel.”

