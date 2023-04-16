Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley gets unanimous approval

Apr 15, 2023, 5:00 PM

(Silver Sky Development Photo)...

(Silver Sky Development Photo)

(Silver Sky Development Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A 12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley has unanimously received a green light from town leadership to continue with development.

Silver Sky Development, a Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, will move forward with the project that will build a dozen sprawling, ultra-custom estate homes on 17 acres at the site of Mummy Mountain.

“We are honored and delighted to receive the approval of the Paradise Valley Town Council,” Gordon Berry, a Silver Sky founding partner, said in a press release.

“We can’t wait to show the world the unparalleled and exclusive community we are presenting.”

RELATED STORIES

Four showcase homes will range between 7,500 and 15,000 square feet and begin at $11.2 million, offering various luxurious amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa and cold plunge, chef and prep kitchens, bedrooms with opulent finishes, multiple entertaining areas and a spacious garage.

Architects Stratton Andrews of Stratton Architects and Mark Candelaria of Candelaria Design Associates will design each showcase estate home, according to the release.

“We have selected the absolute, best-in-class team to bring our Silver Sky vision to life,” Berry said. “Mark and Stratton are both at the top of their field, and their work and commitment to excellence speaks volumes.

“Silver Sky’s custom homes will be extraordinary, unparalleled and done with great attention to this rare, pristine parcel.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dead after late-night collision in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle late Friday night near 16th Street and Clarendon Avenue, authorities said. 

22 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State University)...

KTAR.com

Surgeon general, veteran journalist to speak at ASU spring commencement

Arizona State University announced this week that the U.S. surgeon general and a veteran journalist will speak at the spring commencement next month.

22 hours ago

(Instagram Screenshot/Arizona Autism United)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Autism United to celebrate opening of West Valley Center

Arizona Autism United will celebrate the opening of its new 6,000-square-foot facility in the West Valley later this month, marking the largest expansion in the nonprofit organization's nearly two-decade history.

22 hours ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The Suprem...

Associated Press

Supreme Court lets challenge of Arizona company to federal agency go forward

The Supreme Court is allowing a challenge from an Arizona-based company to the structure of a federal agency to go forward in federal court.

22 hours ago

(ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Overnight restrictions on Loop 202 in Tempe for project begin Sunday

Primarily overnight lane restrictions on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe will begin Sunday night and continue for the next two months due to a pavement replacement project.

22 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona migrant smuggler sentenced to 120 months, fined $20K

Adrian Duran-Estrada, 39, of Tucson, was sentenced last week to 120 months in prison for transporting illegal immigrants.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley gets unanimous approval