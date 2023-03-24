PHOENIX — A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday morning following a collision involving two vehicles in Phoenix, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about the collision around 6 a.m. at 24th Street and Northern Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

A vehicle was traveling north on the Interstate 17 on-ramp when the driver attempted to make a right turn onto Northern Avenue.

The driver disregarded traffic, which had been driving on a green arrow from the southbound Interstate 17 overpass, when it was struck by a vehicle making a left onto Northern Avenue, police said.

The first vehicle allegedly spun and left the roadway, striking Julian Ibarra.

Ibarra was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

