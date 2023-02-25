Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in Phoenix

Feb 25, 2023, 10:45 AM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
BY

PHOENIX — A male pedestrian was killed early Saturday after being struck by a vehicle as part of a hit-and-run accident in Phoenix, according to a press release.

Phoenix police are investigating at the scene of the collision near the intersection of 7th and Elwood streets.

The victim, whom police have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORIES

According to police, the vehicle, which is white, was moving south on 7th Street when it collided with the man, who was walking across 7th Street outside of a marked crosswalk.

After the collision, the vehicle left the area. It was last seen driving south on 7th Street toward Broadway Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

